Swiss prosecutors investigating UBS-Credit Suisse merger

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 2 Apr, 2023 Updated Sun 2 Apr 2023 17:20 CEST
image alt text
Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP

Swiss federal prosecutors said Sunday that they had begun investigating the UBS takeover of its embattled banking rival Credit Suisse.

In an email to AFP, prosecutors said they issued orders to investigate after "taking stock of the situation with all the relevant internal services" and contacting national and local authorities.

