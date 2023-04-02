Swiss prosecutors investigating UBS-Credit Suisse merger
Swiss federal prosecutors said Sunday that they had begun investigating the UBS takeover of its embattled banking rival Credit Suisse.
In an email to AFP, prosecutors said they issued orders to investigate after "taking stock of the situation with all the relevant internal services" and contacting national and local authorities.
