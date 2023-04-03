Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

UBS is the largest landlord in Switzerland



More than half — 56 percent — of all residential properties in Switzerland belong not to individuals but to insurance companies, pension funds, and banks.



Since UBS took over Credit Suisse recently, Switzerland’s largest bank is now also the owner of most rental apartments across the country, dethroning the former largest property owner, Swiss Life insurance.

In addition to the 37,000 properties it already owned, UBS is now taking over 35,317 buildings that used to belong to Credit Suisse, thus almost doubling its residential holdings.

This in itself is not expected to either improve or worsen the housing shortage, as all these properties are already built and occupied, but it’s always good to know who your landlord is.

And speaking of UBS…



Despite having ‘acquired’ new properties (through the Credit Suisse takeover), the bank will slash about 11,000 jobs in Switzerland and more than 20,000 more elsewhere in the world.

According to a report in Tages Anzeiger on Sunday, that is about 20 to 30 percent of the total bank workforce.



UBS has not yet specified which positions would be targeted.

Public figures and officials 'must speak German with a Swiss accent'

This does not concern the French and Italian speakers in Switzerland, but if you are an elected official or a public figure in the Swiss-German part, your speech must reflect this fact.

This has come to the forefront last week when a presenter for the SRF broadcaster, who was born and spent her childhood in Germany, revealed on Tik-Tok that she was reprimanded for speaking on the radio “like a German,” even though she also used a “Swiss accent.”

This phenomenon is well known in politics, where no elected official wants to be caught speaking High German (Hochdeutsch) — though various Swiss accents may vary according to the region.



According to political analyst Mark Balsiger, there is a concerted effort on the part of politicians; after all, “High German is a foreign language,” he said.



Your mobile phone subscription could soon cost more

If you are a customer of Swisscom, you may have already received a letter or an email informing you that the price of your subscription could increase later this year, even if your contract is not expiring.

Switzerland’s largest telecom operator wants to adjust prices to inflation without the possibility for customers to terminate their contracts early.

“Swisscom thus protects itself and gives itself carte blanche to raise its prices without any consequences,” said Sara Stadler, a spokesperson for consumer right group, SKS.

