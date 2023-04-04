Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swiss inflation rate dropped in March

Some consumer prices in Switzerland eased somewhat in March, according to data released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

After reaching 3.4 percent in February, inflation dropped to 2.9 percent in March.

Swiss consumers benefited from lower price of fuel oil (- 6.9 percent) and diesel (- 4.4 percent), but housing and energy costs increased by 4.3 percent, the FSO reported.

As a comparison, EU’s inflation rate was recorded in March at 6.9 percent — more than double of Switzerland's.



Swiss driving license to get a new look

From April 15th, Switzerland’s driving license will get a new design, the Association of Road Traffic Offices (ASA) announced on Monday.

While the data on the new card will remain the same, the design, on the other hand, “corresponds to the highest international and European standards in terms of license security,” according to ASA.

The current licenses will remain valid, but the new drivers will receive the re-designed ones. Also, motorists who still have paper licenses will have them switched to the new model, as the paper ones will no longer be valid from 2024.

The new license Photo: ASA media release

Expert: Foreign workers are better trained than Swiss

Workers coming to Switzerland from abroad have better academic degrees than their Swiss counterparts, migration researcher Ganga Jey Aratnam told Tages Anzeiger in an interview.

He attributes this to Switzerland’s dual training system, under which most people go through vocational training, which “cannot keep up with the international titles.”

As an example, only 22 percent of young people in Switzerland get university education, while in Germany it is 40 percent, Aratnam said.

He pointed out that many Swiss employers now prefer to hire foreign nationals for top positions because they have “the right diplomas.”



Graubünden village gets ready to be evacuated



The small community of Brienz must prepare to be evacuated due to a risk of landslide which has threatened the mountain village for years.

Now experts say this event could happen already this year.

A part of the mountain that overlooks Brienz is moving faster and faster towards the village, the officials in the municipality of Albula, to which Brienz belongs, said on Monday.

According to specialists, a landslide would be preceded by warning signs which would leave “enough time to evacuate the village in an orderly manner.”

Authorities will inform residents of evacuation plans on April 13th.



