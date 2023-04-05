Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swiss public transport will increase its fares by 4.3 percent

From December 10th, when the new timetable goes into effect, the prices of public transport tickets will go up, Vincent Ducrot, head of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced on Tuesday.

Ducrot already spoke in March of an “inevitable” price hike, without specifying the exact figures.



On Tuesday, however, the SwissPass Alliance, the umbrella group for public transport companies in Switzerland, published the new prices: a 1.9-percent increase for first class tickets and 4.8 percent for second class.

The prices of general subscriptions will be increased by an average of 5.1 percent.

SwissPass justified the hikes by saying that costs had stayed the same since December 2016.

“Such a long period without a tariff increase had never occurred in the industry,” it noted.

Almost 9 million people live in Switzerland

The permanent resident population in Switzerland continued to grow in the past year; at the end of 2022, 8.8 million people lived in the country, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

After immigration had slowed down during the Covid pandemic, it picked up again in 2022: a total of 190,500 people immigrated to Switzerland in 2022 — 15 percent more than in 2021.

Train travel may be your best option this Easter

With chaos and disruptions expected on the roads and at airports over the holiday weekend, taking to the rails may be a good option.

This is especially true for those heading to Ticino, a popular destination at Easter.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has announced that 22 additional trains will run from German-speaking Switzerland to Ticino, and vice versa, over the Easter weekend.

The trains will also be equipped with a few more carriages. Passengers will therefore have around 34,000 additional seats available.



Swiss city doesn’t know what to do with a Nazi monument

Located in the cemetery in Chur, the capital of Graubünden, the granite monument was built in 1938 in Munich as a tribute to the Nazi regime, and brought to Switzerland by the Germans.

While some Swiss towns reportedly did not allow such glorifications of the regime on their territories, Chur's mayor at the time did not oppose it.

While it has caused some debates among the local population off and on in the past 85 years, a report by the BBC on Sunday reignited the controversy, sparking discussions about what should be done with the “shameful” relic.

While many are calling for the monument to be removed, others, like historian Martin Bucher, say it should remain in Chur.

“But I think it is important to tell people why it is here” — that is, to to raise awareness of fascist and totalitarian ideologies, Bucher said.



