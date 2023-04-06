Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Simplified authorisation procedure for third-country workers

Qualified persons from third countries can, under certain conditions, obtain a permit to work in Switzerland, but the criteria are strict, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) announced on Wednesday.

While the quota system currently in place for third-country nationals will remain, in order to simplify the authorisation process the Swiss government has implemented a series of measures removing administrative obstacles for companies seeking to recruit outside of EU / EFTA states — “if this meets a need and serves the economic interests of the country.”

For instance, “cantons can be more flexible” towards foreigners “in professions particularly affected by the shortage of skilled labour,” the FDJP said.

Swiss cantons with the highest purchasing power

New figures from the market research institute GFK show in which cantons people have the highest purchasing power.

Zug is in the first place, followed by Schwyz, Nidwalden, Zurich, Obwalden, Appenzell-Innerrhoden, Basel-Country, Geneva, Basel-City, and Lucerne.

And while Switzerland has a higher cost of living than its neighbours, GFK’s study indicated that, with a total of 49,100 francs per capita, the Swiss have a significantly higher purchasing power in 2023 than Austrians and Germans.

As a comparison, so far this year Austrians have the equivalent of 26,423 francs per capita for spending, and the Germans the equivalent of 26,027 francs.

And speaking of cantons…

These are the ones with the steepest population growth

The permanent resident population in Switzerland continued to grow in the past year; at the end of 2022, 8.8 million people lived in the country, according to data released this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

However, some cantons experienced a bigger growth spurt than others.

In these five cantons, population increase exceeded the national average of +9.9 percent:

Fribourg +15.9 percent



Aargau +13.7 percent



Thurgau +13.5 percent



Vaud +13.4 percent



Zug +12.8 percent

And looking ahead…



Easter holidays, at least as far as schools in most regions are concerned, begin today.

This means many families will be traveling over the weekend, either on the road or by air, and likely encountering a number of disruptions on the way.

This article explains what you should expect and prepare for, both in Switzerland and abroad:

