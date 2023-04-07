Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Huge bottlenecks on south-bound roads

If you are heading to either Ticino or Italy today, arm yourself with a lot of patience.

As of this morning, there is already a 15-kilometre bottleneck on the northern side of the Gotthard, which means an almost three-hour wait time to take the tunnel.

You can follow the flow of traffic on the twitter account of the Touring Club, which is monitoring the bottlenecks at the Gotthard.

#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Verzw. Altdorf und Göschenen Überlastung, Gasse für Rettungsfahrzeuge bilden, 15 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 2 Stunden und 40 Minuten — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) April 7, 2023

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Easter travel in Switzerland

Swiss rents have reached their highest level; housing shortage to continue

Rents hit a new all-time high in March, according to the analysis by Swiss Marketplace Group and the real estate consulting firm CIFI.

Across Switzerland, rents increased by an average of 0.8 percent — the highest ever. This is about 5 percent more than the previous year.

Central Switzerland, especially Zug and Lucerne, recorded the strongest increases (2.2 percent).

And there are more hikes on the horizon: on June 1st, the reference interest rate is expected to go up from the current 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent. As a result, the rents could increase by 3 percent.



Additionally, housing shortage will persist, with Switzerland being ‘short’ of 10,000 dwellings in 2023, the analysis shows.



READ MORE: How can Switzerland solve its housing shortage and curb rents?

Advertisement

Universities: Medicine in, humanities out

Surveys show that most popular fields of study among students at Swiss universities and other higher-education institutions are those that guarantee well-paid jobs.

For instance, disciplines with good earning potential, such as medicine, computer science, pharmaceuticals, and engineering attract large numbers of students.

On the other hand, fields like humanities and social sciences experienced a significant drop in the number of students in recent years.



Beggars are welcome in Basel parks

Since 2021, Basel-City has largely limited begging in public spaces, after a large number of beggars from Romania triggered a heated political debate.

So much so, that the city even started to give beggars a travel voucher to an European destination, provided they agree to leave and not to return to Switzerland.



READ MORE: Swiss city of Basel offers homeless people one way-tickets to other countries



The canton also enacted a partial ban on begging within five metres of bus stops and shops, as well as in parks.



However, on Thursday the Federal Court, Switzerland’s highest judicial authority, lifted the prohibition on begging in public parks, ruling that such a ban is ‘disproportionate,’ especially if beggars don’t solicit in a manner that is disturbing to public.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





