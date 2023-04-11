Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Health insurance premiums to soar (again) in 2024

After the premiums jumped by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in two decades — they are expected to go up even more next year.

In fact, they will be significantly more expensive in 2024: the latest figures for January and February show a 7.5-increase in costs per insured, mostly due to the rise in drug prices

Although the period evaluated is short, Verena Nold, head of Santésuisse, the umbrella group for health insurance companies, warned that if the government does nothing about the costs, “our health system will go straight into the wall.”

Now for the good news…

Cantons have more money than expected

Though cantonal authorities had resigned themselves to generating less revenue in 2022 due to inflation, this has turned out not to be the case.

All of the 23 cantons that have already published their accounts achieved a much better result than expected, due mostly to low unemployment — the more people are working, the higher the tax revenue — as well as contributions from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The latter has distributed 4 billion francs to the cantons in 2022.

Among the cantons that were pleasantly surprised on the public funds front are Zurich, which reaped a profit of 543 million, while the budget anticipated a loss of 523 million.



Geneva realised a gain of 727 million francs, while it expected to lose 93 million.



In Valais, the profit was four times greater than expected, at 56.3 million.



The cumulative profit of all the cantons reached more than 3.5 billion, which is good news for the residents, because it means no social or other spending will be cut.



YES! Switzerland has the best cheese dish in the world



Though it has not been kind to Swiss culinary specialties in the past, having named Riz Casimir “one of the worst rice dishes in the world,” this time the Taste Atlas magazine gave Switzerland its due.

In its new ranking of the world's most popular cheese dishes, it placed raclette in the first place.

"Raclette is an ideal dish for cold winter evenings, which is best served with light white wines or traditional cherry liqueurs," the magazine said,

Swiss ski season ends

You can now put away your skis: the season in almost all of Switzerland’s resorts is ending this week.

Only a few places located very high in the Alps are still open until May, but the vast majority are now is the off-season mode.

This link shows the closing dates.

