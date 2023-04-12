Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Geneva airport has a new direct link to New York

On Tuesday, a ‘newcomer’ landed at Geneva’s international airport for the first time in 30 years: a Delta airlines flight from New York’s JFK airport.

As part of its expansion into Europe, the US airline is now connecting New York’s main hub with Geneva for the first time since 1993.

This means that ahead of the busy summer travel season, Geneva now has two daily nonstop flights to JFK: the Delta one, as well as a SWISS flight that has been in operation for many years.

These are just two of a dozen direct flights between Switzerland and the United States:

Which canton is worst in terms of commuting?

Unless you work from home, you have to commute to and from your office — whether by car or public transportation.

However, in terms of time it takes to get there and back, not all cantons are equal.

On average, a full-time employee in Switzerland spends 29.2 minutes on the commute, according to a recent study by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Commuters in nine cantons exceed this average: first is Valais, where it takes 37.2 minutes for a person to reach their workplace.

Next are Schwyz (33.4), Uri and Ticino (31.3), Fribourg (31.2), Schaffhausen (30.9), (Bern (30.6), Vaud (30.1), and Geneva (29.6).

Revealed: Switzerland’s most expensive rental apartment

Housing shortage and subsequently increasing rents are a hot-button topic in Switzerland, but if you think you are paying too much for your dwellings, you are not: the country's most expensive apartment is still up for grabs.

For a ‘mere’ 36,000 francs a month, you can live in a 7.5-room, 343-square-metre flat, which is currently vacant and looking for new tenants.

For this price, you’d expect the two-story apartment with a rooftop terrace and spectacular views to be in Geneva, where rents are notoriously high, or at least in Zurich, the world’s most expensive city.

But no, this place is situated in Lucerne, where an average 115-square-metre, 4.5-room flat costs a more affordable 2,110 francs a month.



German plays ‘hide-and-seek’ with authorities to avoid deportation from Switzerland

This is definitely not a good way to endear yourself to Swiss authorities:

The district court in Zurzach, in canton Aargau, has summoned an errant German citizen for a hearing on several occasions, but he has been a no-show each time, local media reported.

It is perhaps not surprising that he is not showing up: the hearing concerns his expulsion from the country, based on a long list of infractions, such as threats and fraud, including fraudulently obtaining social security as well as unemployment benefits.

The judge is giving him one last chance to be heard; otherwise, he will be forced to leave the country without having had his day in court.



