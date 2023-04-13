Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

What people in Switzerland are most worried about

Of all the worries that keep Swiss up at night, premiums for mandatory health insurance take the top position.

And they could have many more sleepless nights because these costs will likely go up in 2024.

READ ALSO: Why is Swiss health insurance set to get more expensive?

This is the finding of the 2023 Swiss Worry Study by Moneyland consumer platform released on Wednesday.

Other major concerns, in that order, are climate change and the environment, war in Ukraine, old-age pensions. and inflation.

Desperate apartment seekers offer ‘bribes’ to get flats

The housing vacancy rate in Zurich is a record-high 0.07 percent, which reflects a severe shortage. This means that competition for each available apartment is fierce.

To increase their chances of being chosen from among many candidates, some people now offer 500 francs more in rent to management companies representing the landlords.

Does this tactic work?

“Our employees are strictly instructed to refuse such offers,” according to a spokesperson for Privera property management company.

Fabian Gloor, from the Tenants Association of German-speaking Switzerland, said such moves to outdo the competition on the very tight housing market are “immoral and show lack of solidarity.”

Also, unlike the sales of properties, landlords cannot simply award the contract to the highest bidder, as the rent is based on reference interest rates.



Avoid taking an airplane on these dates in June

If you are thinking of flying from or into the Zurich airport between June 12th and 23rd, you may want to change your plans.

The reason is that NATO maneuvers over German skies could restrict the airport’s operations on those days.

“This may result in disruptions to scheduled civil air traffic, in particular to and from Zurich,” according to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation. “Longer flight times, delays or even cancellations cannot be ruled out.”



READ ALSO: Why is Switzerland trying to get closer to NATO?

Advertisement

New map shows the location of Geneva’s surveillance cameras

If you live in, or are just visiting Geneva, you are being filmed 24/7 by more than 3,000 security cameras installed practically everywhere in the centre of town.

Although these cameras are meant to guarantee public security in the streets, not everyone likes to be ‘spied’ on.

Now the Edgelands Institute, which studies physical and digital surveillance methods around the world, has launched an interactive map which indicates where these cameras are located.

It shows a particularly dense concentration of cameras at the Cornavin train station, in the Pâquis district, on the quays of the left bank, as well as in Grand-Saconnex, where the Geneva Airport is located.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]







