Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss rents continue to soar in most cantons

Rents in Switzerland increased by 2.6 percent on average in March compared to the same period in 2022, according to an index published on Thursday by Homegate real estate portal and Zurich Cantonal Bank.

In Zurich, for instance, rents reached a new historic record with an increase of 2 percent.

In parts of Glarus, Valais and Appenzell, hikes reached as much as 4 percent, while in Geneva and Bern, rents went up by 1 percent.

However, in some locations, rental prices fell slightly in March, as is the case in Zug, Basel, Lausanne and Lugano.

Raiffeisen bank wants to raise interest rates on savings

Good news for Raiffeisen customers; the bank recommends that all its Swiss subsidiaries increase interest rates from the beginning of May.

For private clients, Raiffeisen recommends a rate of 0.85 percent for assets of up to 100,000 francs, and 0.5 percent beyond this threshold.

However, individual subsidiaries are free to apply (or not) these recommendations, but as a general rule, they align themselves with the advice of the central body, Raiffeisen said.

This measure comes three weeks after the the Swiss National Bank raised its key rate to 1.5 percent.

Zurich residents encouraged by authorities to buy less clothes

As approximately 2,000 tonnes of textiles end up in the city's collection bins each year, Zurich’s municipal parliament accepted a motion aimed at raising awareness among the city’s population about the overconsumption of clothes.

Concretely, residents will be asked to reduce the purchases of new clothing, opting instead for the so-called ‘circular economy,’ which is based on the reuse of old materials or products.

While this proposal was accepted by the majority of deputies, one city councilor, Walter Anken, has already announced he will not be complying with the recommendation.

“I will never buy second-hand gloves,” he said. “They are horrible.”

A foreign criminal likely to claw her way to Switzerland

Having killed a jogger in the northern Italian province of Trentino last week, a female called Gaia is probably on her way to Switzerland by now.

To clarify, Gaia is a bear, who already had a criminal record prior to the latest incident: she attacked and injured two humans in June 2020.

At that time, authorities labelled her a “problem bear,” according to a report in the Swiss media on Thursday.

She was blacklisted, only to be de-listed soon after by the regional administrative court (presumably a human one) and was radio-collared instead so her moves could be tracked.

Experts assume that Gaia will settle down in Switzerland, hoping she will stay out of mischief while in the country.

“Luckily, the bears that have set foot on Swiss soil in recent years have been unobtrusive,” the news platform said.



