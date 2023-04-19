Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Food now costs 20 percent more than a year ago

Due to inflation, prices for many basic foods have risen by up to 20 percent in comparison to the same period last year, according to a study published by Comparis consumer platform on Tuesday.

Almost all foods have seen their prices rise significantly, Comparis reports.

For instance, margarine and oil now cost 19.9 percent more than a year ago, sugar went up by 17 percent, butter by 12.2 percent, and milk, cheese, and eggs by 8.5 percent.

Additionally, bread, flour, cereals, fruits, and vegetables are now 7 to 9 percent more expensive.

In international comparison, however, Switzerland is doing relatively well, as its inflation rate is much lower than the EU’s.

Fewer building permits issued in Switzerland

One of the reasons for the housing shortage in Switzerland is that construction activity has slowed down in recent years.

If this slump will not get any better, soon “we are heading straight toward a housing crisis,” Ursina Kubli, head of real estate studies at the Zurich Cantonal Bank, said on Tuesday.

At this time, however, still too few construction projects are underway because the process for getting a building permit is very slow and lengthy, according to Kubli.



In Geneva, for instance, it takes a year to obtain the permit, while in Zurich the average wait is 500 days.

Foreigners can now join Graubünden police force

The eastern canton needs more police officers and for the first time it is recruiting foreign nationals for these jobs.

In most cantons, only Swiss citizens can become law enforcement officers.

Only Neuchâtel, Jura, Basel-City and Schwyz have so far allowed C-permit holders to join the force.

Now Graubünden is about to become the fifth canton to open its police ranks to foreign nationals “who have a permanent residence permit.”

The new recruits "will be able to register with the Graubünden cantonal police for the aptitude test for the two-year training course,” the canton said in a press release on Wednesday.

Zurich and Geneva among the richest cities in the world

This is not exactly surprising to all those who follow this kind of news, but the two Swiss cities are among the 20 wealthiest in the world, according to a new ranking by Henley & Partners migration consultants.

In terms of millionaire and billionaire residents, Zurich is the 14th place (out of 97) and Geneva in the 19th.

Zurich is home to 99,300 millionaires and 12 billionaires, and Geneva to 85,800 millionaires and billionaires, the survey shows.

