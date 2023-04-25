Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Inflation eroded Swiss wages, purchasing power in 2022



While nominal wages have increased slightly last year, they have fallen sharply due to inflation, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

Given Switzerland’s average annual inflation rate of 2.8 percent, real wages decreased by 1.9 percent, according to FSO.

The inflation was driven mainly by the rise of gas and petroleum prices, as well as rents.

Switzerland’s could ‘accommodate’ over 11 million people, study shows

There has been talk lately about the country’s population — which currently counts 8.9 million people — exceeding the 9 million-mark this year, mostly due to immigration.

Now a study carried out by property consultancy firm Wüest Partner shows that Switzerland could accommodate as many as 11.4 million residents, to be ‘distributed’ among various cantons — even though the housing market in the country is already tight.

The company calculated that the canton of Zurich could take in nearly half a million additional people, with Bern and Vaud accommodating about 300,000 each.

Ticino and Aargau’s allotment would be around 200,000 new arrivals, with the rest going to Appenzell Innerrhoden, Nidwalden and Obwalden.

It does seem, however that the country would be straining at the seams.

Swiss employers propose a plan to combat staff shortages

Switzerland is suffering from scarcity of qualified workforce.

As a result, the Swiss Employers' Union (UPS) presented on Monday its plan to boost the number of skilled workers, who are sorely missing in many sectors.

Among the measures the UPS is pushing for are longer working hours as well as later retirement age, both of which would help fill the gaps in the labour market.

“The lack of qualified personnel has become the main obstacle to the Swiss economy, the organisation said in a press release. “Today, some 120,000 jobs remain vacant.”



A lone wolf spotted in Geneva



For the past couple of days, local media has been reporting the sighting of an animal believed, with a certainty of 99 percent, to be a wolf (rather than a dog that looks like a wolf, or a sheep in wolves clothing).

To be sure, however, “it would be necessary to analyse” the animal’s DNA found in its droppings and hair, according to a wildlife specialist Luc Rebetez.

The alleged wolf is nowhere near the downtown area, but was seen in Choulex, on the outskirts of town, close to the French border.

According to Rebetez, the wolf is traveling alone. It probably left its pack in France to look for a new territory, and "is currently in transit" through Geneva.



There is, however, no risk to the population, authorities said.



