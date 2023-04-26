Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

The Swiss have significantly more income now — but regional differences exist



Despite inflation, an average Swiss household has around 7,300 francs more at its disposal than it did 12 years ago.



This is the finding of a study published on Tuesday by Bank Cler’s Swiss Income Monitor and BAK Economics.



As an indication of how an average annual income of Swiss households has grown — it was 63,149 francs in 2007, reaching 80,000 today.

However, there are regional differences: according to the study, low-tax cantons such as Zug, Schwyz and Nidwalden are at the top of the income ranking. In Zug, for example, the average income is 116,000 francs, in Schwyz 102,000 francs, Zurich 80,000 francs, and Geneva 77,000 francs.

Households in Valais and Jura earn the least — 55,000 and 51,000, respectively.

The reason for income disparity is not just the tax rate, but also the industry structure, the survey found.

Swiss telecoms could raise their rates without notice



In a letter it sent to its 1.86 million customers, the country’s largest operator, Swisscom, said that its tariffs could go up “anytime.”



“We reserve the right to revise our prices at any time to adjust for inflation,” it wrote.



The other telecom companies, Salt and Sunrise, have also added a similar clause for contracts signed from October 2022, and the beginning of 2023, respectively.

The exact increases have not been yet been released.

Residents of biggest cities lean (politically) to the left

The Greens and Social Democrats are best represented in the Swiss cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants — Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne — according to new data, "Swiss Cities Statistics 2023,” released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday.

However, when taking cities of all sizes into account, the centre and centre-right parties take the lead.

Political preferences are also determined by linguistic regions, the data found.

For instance, in German-speaking Switzerland, opposing parties — Social Democrats and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party have the most sympathizers.

In French and Italian-speaking parts, on the other hand, the centre-right party has the broadest support.

Where in Switzerland marriages last the longest — and vice-versa

When compared with its neighbours, Switzerland’s divorce rate is about average — 40 percent — the same as in Germany.

In Austria it is 35 percent, in France 55 percent, and in Italy 49 percent.

Regionally, however, some cantons are more divorce-prone than others. For instance, in Basel, marriages last on average 13.9 years, and in Zurich 14.8 years.

The rural cantons, on the other hand, are doing better in terms of how long marriages last before divorce.

Obwalden has the best matrimonial record: 20.3 years. Next is Uri (19.3 years), Appenzell Innerrhoden (19.2), Schwyz (18.3), and Nidwalden (17.9)



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]








