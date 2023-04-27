Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Prices of properties slightly down

Good news for people looking to buy a house or apartment.

For the first time in 20 years, fewer properties had been purchased in Switzerland, causing prices of real estate to drop slightly.

According to RealAdvisor property platform, in the first quarter of 2023, prices for apartments stagnated or even decreased, including in some high-demand areas.

Zurich, for instance, recorded a drop of 0.2 percent, and Basel and Lausanne of 0.4 percent.

Credit Suisse’s failure won’t impact Swiss economy

Despite fears surrounding the CS fallout, financial analysts don’t foresee a recession in Switzerland.

“Recession fears seem to be receding,” a study published on Wednesday by CFA Institute reports, though forecasts call for only a “weak” growth.

Swiss GDP is expected to grow by 1 percent this year, and up to 3 percent in 2024.

Additionally, inflation rate is expected to fall as well.

Foie gras will not be banned in Switzerland

After a long and contentious debate in the parliament, the Council of States commission refused to prohibit the import of foie gras into Switzerland.

Although a number of MPs fought to do so, arguing that "more and more civilised countries no longer accept that animals suffer for the questionable pleasure of some," the commission voted against this move on Wednesday, as this would violate Switzerland’s trade commitments.

Nevertheless, the commission wants better identification of products derived from animals that “have suffered abuse,” including, in this case, from the “force-feeding of geese and ducks.”

A memorial to the victims of Holocaust will be built in Bern

The Federal Council granted 2.5 million francs for the construction of a memorial “to perpetuate the memory of the victims of the Holocaust,” the government announced on Wednesday.

While the exact location has not been decided on yet, the memorial “will be erected at a central point in [Bern], accessible to all.”

With this memorial, “Switzerland and the city of Bern send an important signal against genocide, anti-Semitism and racism and for democracy, the rule of law, freedom and fundamental individual rights,” the government said.

