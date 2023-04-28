Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Politician: Zurich residents can avoid housing shortage by moving to Olten

As Zurich has insufficient number of vacant apartments, the rents for the ones that are available are very high.

On the other hand, the town of Olten, located 60 km away in the canton Solothurn, has the opposite ‘problem’: lots of empty dwellings at reasonable rents.

A local politician, Christian Ginsig, sees this as an obvious solution to Zurich’s overcrowding: he says that 100 out of 420 flats in a residential complex called "Olten Südwest" are currently empty.



"Here you can get a 5.5-room apartment for 2,000 francs," he said — a good price for a dwelling of this size.

However, not many Zurich residents are rushing to make the 31-minute train commute to Olten. The reason: the complex in question has a bad reputation for poorly constructed buildings.

There seems to be no solution to Zurich’s housing woes after all.



READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Olten, Switzerland's commuter city

Fribourg village invited President Obama to visit his Swiss roots

As part of his European tour, former US president Barack Obama will speak at Zurich’s Hallenstadion tomorrow evening.

The small municipality of Ried bei Kerzers, in canton Fribourg, took advantage of this occasion and invited him to visit what turns out to be his ancestral home on his mother’s side.

Obama is related (though very distantly) to one Hans Gutknecht, (1692-1762), whose son emigrated from the village to the United States in the 18th century. The former president is therefore 0.97 percent Swiss.

Obama has not replied to the invitation, and it seems unlikely he can fit in a visit, given his tight speaking schedule.

But at least it is good to know he is a little bit Swiss.

Advertisement

Summer weather: it will be hot — again

Remember the extreme heatwave that struck Switzerland — as well as much of Europe — in the summer of 2022?

Get ready for more of the same: It looks like this year's summer will be very hot as well — “warmer than average," according to MeteoSwiss weather service.

Its forecast, revealed on Thursday, predicts that heatwaves will begin in May and last until July.

Advertisement

TGIF: This is what Switzerland celebrates today

Swiss brewers officially kick off the beer season today, named the "Swiss Beer Day."

And they have a good reason to celebrate: Switzerland has most breweries per capita in the world, according to the Swiss Association of Breweries.

Am Freitag, 28. April 2023, dem Tag des Schweizer Bieres, feiert die Schweiz ihr Bier, die jahrtausendealte Brautradition, die Biervielfalt und den offiziellen Start in die bierige Saison 2023! Rund um den Tag gibt es verschiedene Aktivitäten: https://t.co/oHTiewhmhy#tdsb2023 pic.twitter.com/bFlzcXspBm — Schweizer Bier (@info_bier) April 24, 2023

The country counts a total of 146 breweries per million inhabitants, which means it is far ahead of such beer-intense nations as the Czech Republic, which has 57 breweries per capita, the Netherlands (52), Belgium, (35), and Germany (18).

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



