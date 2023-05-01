Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

This is what you should be aware of on this first Day of May:



May Day strike in France affects flights to and from Swiss airports



As part of the long-running French pension protests, air traffic controllers will join the industrial action today, disrupting some flights to and from Switzerland.

According to SWISS airline, the strike will "affect air traffic to and from France"; however, the exact routes are not specified.

If you are booked on the cancelled flights between the two countries, you can change your reservation free of charge for another date, SWISS said.

The same may apply to other airlines which fly between Switzerland and France, like EasyJet and Air France.

READ ALSO: Up to 33% of flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers call May Day strike

Today is Labour Day

Like many other countries, Switzerland is celebrating Labour Day on May 1st

In Switzerland, it is also known as International Workers’ Day and May Day, and is mostly marked by trade unions and left-leaning groups.

There are various rallies scheduled to take place in a number of cities, which could disrupt car, public transport, and pedestrian traffic.

Your municipality’s website has all the relevant information.

This is not, however, a public holiday throughout Switzerland— it is celebrated in some cantons but not in others:

READ ALSO: Here are the Swiss cantons where May 1st is a public holiday

Advertisement

Massive army training in parts of western Switzerland this week

From May 1st to May 9th, the Swiss army will conduct a “large-scale” exercise in French-speaking Switzerland, so don’t be concerned if you see tanks and other military equipment in that region — it’s all for a good cause.

“This exercise will generate motorised formation movements, helicopter overflights, as well as movements on Lake Geneva and Neuchâtel," according to the Defence Ministry.

"The disturbances will nevertheless be reduced to the strict minimum necessary for the conduct of the exercise.

Federal Court: Free public transport is unconstitutional

Certain groups in various cantons have been pushing for free travel on Switzerland’s public transportation network — so far to no avail.



In, Fribourg, for instance, an initiative to that effect had been invalidated by the cantonal parliament. As a result, the groups that spearheaded that proposal had appealed the decision to the Federal Court, Switzerland’s highest judicial authorities, whose rulings are final.

On Friday, that court rejected the appeal, ruling that free transport is against the law: one of the constitutional articles states the users of public transport must “cover an appropriate share of the costs.”

This verdict rules out the principle of a ‘free ride,’ and should discourage other groups from launching similar proposals in the future.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]







