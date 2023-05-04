Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swiss landlords discriminate against families with children

Taking advantage of a worsening housing shortage, many landlords are setting new conditions in regards to potential tenants.

Some, for instance, will no longer rent to families with children.

“The fact that these people are disadvantaged in the housing market is a new phenomenon that has increased with the limited supply of affordable apartments and the fact that landlords can therefore choose their ideal tenants," according to Fabian Gloor, a lawyer at the Swiss Tenants' Association.

To counteract this new trend, he is calling for measures at the political level, such as minimum occupancy regulations, which will “reduce the chances of childless couples getting an apartment that is fundamentally suitable for families,” he added.

While many MPs support Gloor’s position, others say such measures should not be enforced, as they would violate the constitutional principle of economic freedom.

“Every owner should be able to decide for themselves to whom they rent," said deputy Erich Hess.

Geneva to ban smoking in certain outdoor areas

In order to "provide a healthy environment," smoking will be prohibited in certain outdoor spaces in Geneva from June 1st, the canton announced on Wednesday.

The new regulation forbids smoking within nine metres around playgrounds and schools.

The same smoke-free distance will apply to outdoor swimming pools, and outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants.

Smoking will also not be allowed at public transport stops, including in waiting areas.

SBB introducing newly designed timetables at train stations

Since May 2nd, platforms at Basel and Biel/Bienne stations are equipped with the ‘latest generation’ of train schedule displays, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced.

A new feature is a light gray bar at the bottom that now shows which sectors are 1st class, 2nd class, and the dining car.

The final station is listed on the left and intermediary ones on the right side.

"Commuters will thus be able to find their way around the station even more easily and obtain more detailed information in the event of disruptions,” the SBB said.

The introduction of the new layout in other train stations is planned for summer 2023.

The newly designed timetable in Basel. Photo: SBB media

Nearly 33 tonnes of stolen Swiss cheese shipped to the UK

Unknown persons ordered 32.7 tonnes of Gruyere and Emmental cheese from a Swiss company Cremo, using fake email addresses.

The company thought it was shipping wheels of cheese to two large retail chains in the UK. Instead, they were likely sold illegally in that country.

The details of the fraudulent transaction remain unclear; what is known, however, is that the cheese ended up in the UK, but the 450,000-franc bill remains unpaid.



