Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Inflation in Switzerland has stabilised

The inflationary trend is slowing down, according to data released on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

It shows that, overall, consumer prices had remained stable in April compared to March.

While some prices, such as those for air transport and clothing, are still high, others have dropped.

For instance, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel oil and petrol, “continued to fall” last month, the FSO said.

Switzerland’s inflation rate eased to 2.6 percent in April from 2.9 percent in March.

‘No other choice’: SBB head explains increase in public transport prices



In April, Swisspass Alliance, the umbrella organisation for the country’s public transport companies, announced that fares across the network would increase in December by an average of 4.3 percent.

Vincent Ducrot, head of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) defended the hikes in an interview with SRF broadcaster on Saturday.

“There is no other choice,” he said.

“The increase is necessary due to rising costs,” he pointed out, adding that “prices have not been raised in seven years.”



READ ALSO: 4 things to consider when buying a travel card in Switzerland

Advertisement

The cost of a new holiday too high, government says



There is a movement in the National Council, the parliament’s lower house, to introduce a new public holiday celebrating Switzerland’s democracy, on September 12th.

The Federal Council is opposing this move, arguing that the economic cost of such a holiday would be too high.

Zurich's NZZ newspaper calculated that the working hours would decrease by 0.4 to 0.5 percent.



This may not seem like much, but if Switzerland’s total economic output — 800 billion francs per year — is taken into account, this would mean this public holiday would result in a loss of 3 to 4 billion francs per year.

READ ALSO: Why Switzerland is considering a second national holiday

Advertisement

Geneva prepares its ‘heatwave plan’ for senior citizens

Last summer’s extreme heatwave has prompted city officials to set up a plan for the coming summer, especially as it pertains to the elderly.

It will offer free cinema screenings in air-conditioned rooms to people over 75 years of age. They will also have free access to the municipal swimming pools.



Additionally, ‘cool places’ will be set up for seniors at the Geneva Museum of Ethnography and the Cité Seniors cultural centre. These measures will be effective once the heatwave alert is triggered by the cantonal doctor.



A letter to this effect will be sent at the beginning of June to people in this age group, inviting them to register with the social services in order to benefit from the ‘heatwave plan’ as well as from personalised follow-up.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]







