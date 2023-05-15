Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Percentage of income that goes toward rent varies among cantons

By analysing data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the online financial comparison platform Hello.ch was able to calculate the proportion of wages that people across Switzerland pay each month for rents.

The analysis indicated that nationally, tenants spend an average of 21.48 percent of their monthly income on rents.

Regionally, rents take the biggest chunk of a household budget — 22.84 percent — in Bern, followed Geneva (22.57 percent) and Zurich (22.16).

The lowest percentage (19.28 percent) is in Schwyz.

And speaking of rents:

‘Vacation' sublets grow in popularity

An increasing number of tenants sublet their apartments for very short periods, while they leave on vacation, according to Nadia Loosli, author of a daily rental newsletter in Zurich.

"There are a lot more ads from people who want to rent their apartment for just two or three weeks," she said in an interview on Sunday.

This trend is seen as a win-win situation for both parties: tenants can get part of their rent paid while they are holidaying, while those in need for short-term dwellings have a place to live in.

Swiss public won’t have to pay for Credit Suisse’s rescue

In the aftermath of the Credit Suisse scandal, when UBS took over its ailing rival, questions have been raised about whether Swiss taxpayers will ultimately have to pay the 3-billion-franc tab (roughly 12,500 francs per resident) for the rescue.

However, in an interview with Swiss media on Saturday, UBS boss Sergio Ermotti, said that “everything will be done” so that the bill is not passed on to the government, and, consequently, to the public.

“It goes without saying that we have agreed with the authorities on a number of conditions and guarantees” of the takeover, including that the UBS, and not taxpayers, would foot the bill.

Italian town targets Swiss cars

Motorists from Switzerland who cross the border to the nearby Italian community of Como had better comply with the parking rules — or else!

That’s because the city is on a mission of finding — and fining — cars with Swiss license plates — predominantly from Ticino — whose owners leave their vehicles in no-park zone or don’t pay for parking.

Municipal authorities even dedicated a special tow truck specifically for Swiss offenders because “80 percent of drivers from Switzerland do not pay for their parking,” according to Como’s mayor, Alessandro Rapinese.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]






