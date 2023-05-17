Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Gender pay gap varies among cantons

Women have long been underpaid on the Swiss labour market, and this discrimination is still continuing, according to an analysis published on Tuesday by SGB / USS trade union.

On the whole, women receive, on average, a gross salary that is 18 percent lower than men's, or 1,500 francs less a month.

"The work of women is still not considered at its fair value today," the union reported.

This is especially true in jobs which are more female-oriented, although the trend is spread throughout different sectors.

The extent of the pay gap depends on the region, the study found.

For instance, Geneva, Vaud, and Valais, have the lowest wage gap, with women earning, on average, 14.7 percent less than their male counterparts.

The gap is widest in Zurich, where women's income is 24.1 percent lower than men's.

Most foreigners employed in Switzerland have a C permit

People with permanent residency status (C permit), make up the majority — 44.6 percent — of foreign nationals working in Switzerland.

This emerges from a study released on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Next are B remit holders (28.8 percent), followed by cross-border workers, at 21.9 percent. People with a short-term L permit — usually third-country nationals — account for only 2.2 percent of the country's foreign workforce.

Swiss property prices have dropped slightly

If you have been looking to buy a house or an apartment but have been deterred by high costs, there is a bit of good news.

Prices of residential properties fell in the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the last four months of 2022.

According to FSO data on Tuesday, the price for single-family houses dropped by 1.3 percent and that of apartments by 1.1 percent.

Not surprisingly, the prices declined most (by 4.5 percent) in rural areas, where the demand for housing is typically lower than in or near big cities.

Migros is getting rid of some of its brands

If you are accustomed to shopping at Switzerland's largest retail chain, you are probably used to seeing some of their own brands on the shelves.

By September, however, some non-foods will be re-branded, so the customers can more easily identify them as Migros products.

For example, cooking appliances and utensils from Cucina & Tavola will now be sold under the name “Migros Kitchen & Co.” And underwear brands like John Adams, Nick Tyler and Ellen Amber will be regrouped under one label: “Migros Essentials.”

However, the retailer's other well known labels, like Candida toothpaste or Handy dishwasher liquid will remain under the same name for the time being.

