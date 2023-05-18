How much money puts you in Switzerland’s top one percent?

Advertisement

To be counted among the richest one percent of people currently living in Switzerland, you’d need just under six million francs in assets.

5,915,493 francs is the magic number you would need to reach in net worth to be considered a member of the country’s top one percent.

That’s the second-highest wealth threshold of any country, according to a new report by asset management company Knight Frank.

Switzerland comes second, well behind Monaco. Around a third of residents in the tiny state are millionaires and you would need just over 11 million francs in assets to be considered in the national top one percent there – almost double what you need in Switzerland.

Switzerland does have a comfortable lead in second position over just about everyone else though.

The rest of the report’s top five are located outside Europe. In third, you’d need just under five million francs in assets to be in the one percent in Australia.

You’d then need around 4.5 million francs in net worth to make the one percent in either New Zealand or the United States – which came in fourth and fifth place respectively.