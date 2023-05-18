Reported attacks against LGBT people in Switzerland reach record high

Advertisement

There are typically three attacks a week on LGBT people in Switzerland which include serious threats to a person’s safety or physical violence, found a new report released on Wednesday.

The report, by queer umbrella organization Pink Cross along with lesbian organization LOS and Transgender Network Switzerland, was released to coincide with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

It noted that the total of 134 cases recorded in 2022 was the highest annual figure yet.

Pink Cross said the number of unreported cases was likely far higher, and that the spike in reports may be linked to an increased awareness of – and access to – resources such as the LGBTIQ Helpline.

That’s because people who know about helpful resources are more likely to report violence against them, it said.

The higher number of reported cases doesn’t necessarily mean Switzerland is becoming more unsafe for LGBT people, the report stressed.

However, Pink Cross Executive Director Roman Heggli told the NZZ newspaper that it has become socially more acceptable to question LGBT rights in the last years. LGBT people are also more visible, which has led to more hostility, he said.

Advertisement

The report found victims were often attacked in public places where they were visible: on the way home, at public events, or even on trains and buses.

Several incidents were even reported at Zurich Pride in 2022. Most involved verbal harassment – but one reportedly involved perpetrators throwing beer bottles at attendees.

The country has historically lagged behind some of its European counterparts on LGBT rights. Marriage equality in Switzerland was formalised only in 2022.