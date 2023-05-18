Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Switzerland ready to enshrine cash in the Constitution

Even though it opposes the proposal launched by the Swiss Freedom Movement political group, which seeks to prevent any (theoretical at this point) efforts to abolish the use of cash in Switzerland, the government nevertheless “recognises the importance of cash for the economy and society.”

In a statement issued today, the Federal Council confirms that “both the supply of cash and the use of the Swiss franc as a national currency are currently guaranteed by law.”

It is ready “to further reinforce the importance of these principles by enshrining them in the Constitution,” asking the Finance Ministry to draw a concrete proposal on this matter by August.

Federal Council ends visa requirement for people from Kosovo

From January 1st, 2024, Kosovar nationals wishing to stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days will no longer need a visa.

Switzerland adopted its law accordingly, the Federal Council said today.

It pointed out that “Kosovo now meets the security, border control and migration management conditions that allow its nationals to be visa-exempt…This is a development of the Schengen zone, which Switzerland, a member, is required to adopt."

However, this new rule pertains to tourists only and “the visa requirement will be maintained for Kosovars wishing to engage in gainful employment.”

Generic drugs remain much more expensive in Switzerland than abroad

Differences in drug prices remain significant between Switzerland and European nations, according to the 14th annual comparison with nine countries conducted by pharmacists’ association Interpharma and Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies.

The analysis found that prices of drugs protected by a patent are on average 5.4 percent lower in several European countries. The price differences are especially striking for generics and biosimilars — that is, medications that are almost an identical copy of an original product which is manufactured by a different company. Abroad, the former are approximately 45.5 percent cheaper, while the latter cost 27.5 percent less.

On the whole, prices for these products are 11percent higher than in Germany and 16 percent higher than in France.

On the other hand, generics are cheaper in Switzerland than in Denmark and the UK.

Revealed: These are the best places to work in Switzerland

The newly released "Best Workplaces in Switzerland" ranking for 2023 rates employers on their corporate culture and working environment.

It is based on the evaluations of almost 30,000 employees in 220 companies active in Switzerland.

Triumphing in the ‘large companies’ category is Cisco, based in Wallisellen (ZH). It is followed by Salesforce, in second place, and SAP, in third place. Lidl rounds up the ‘top 10’ ranking.

