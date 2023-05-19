Swiss cantons mull military service for foreigners

Advertisement

Even though it has never been tested in battle, the military has a long tradition in neutral Switzerland, stretching far beyond the army knives.

All able-bodied Swiss men from the age of 18 until 30 are required to serve in the armed forces or in its alternative, the civilian service.

Thus far, foreign citizens living in Switzerland have been exempt from joining the country’s armed forces but according to the Luzerner Zeitung, two cantons are now looking into the possibility of changing that. The reason: the number of men (and women) in Switzerland’s civil defence has been declining, enough for its Federal Council to express concern over the prevailing staff shortage.

Switzerland’s Federal Council is currently reviewing a possible change in the law with various proposals being up for discussion. Among them, the suggestion by cantons Nidwalden and Zug that foreigners with a permanent residence permit should be subject to military service – just like Swiss men.

However, the opinions of Switzerland’s political parties on the subject differ.

While Zug’s SP (Social Democrats) party said it was open for discussion, its co-president Zari Dzaferi remarked that it wouldn’t be fair to impose such a duty on foreigners if they have no political rights and that if that were the case, Switzerland should also look at having women join its armed forces.

However, Dzaferi feels that obligatory civil protection for foreign residents may help with integration.

Meanwhile, Nidwalden’s SVP (the Swiss People's Party) agrees that the proposals are understandable.

Its president Roland Blättler said that while military service could help foreigners integrate, so could joining the fire brigade or taking part in voluntary work. He further added that women joining the military may well be worth a discussion. Zug’s SVP president Thomas Werner also agreed with Blättler on the integration issue.

In order to curb the staff shortage in the country’s armed forces, it has also been suggested that those subject to military service who have not yet completed time in a recruit school by the age of 25 should be required to do so.

While various solutions to address the staff shortage issue have been discussed at federal level for months, the canton of Aargau announced an obligatory information event - aimed at Swiss women and foreign men and women - last year where it said it will expect some 3,800 residents to show up, or pay a 500-franc fine. The future event will focus not only on serving in the military, but also broader civil protection, such as joining the fire brigade or Samaritan associations.

The canton of Lucerne is planning a similar event aimed at Swiss women and foreign residents.

In 2021, Switzerland already extended the compulsory service for members of the civil defence from 12 to 14 years to ensure that enough civil defence officers were available.

The law still has to go through a second reading. If there is still a majority in parliament and no referendum is held, then there will be the first mandatory information events in Aargau in 2024.