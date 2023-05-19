Swiss village forced to restrict visitor numbers after Netflix success

Advertisement

Iseltwald is often referred to as the pearl of Lake Brienz, and rightfully so. The fishing village is located on the left bank of the river and is one of the smallest communities in the canton of Bern – and locals would like to keep it that way.

However, with its crystal-clear lake and breath-taking mountain backdrop, Iseltwald also caught the eye of Netflix whose 2019 hit series Crash Landing on You partly takes place in the quaint village.

The show centres around a wealthy South Korean businesswoman who – following a paragliding incident – finds herself in North Kora where she encounters and eventually falls in love with a North Korean officer.

[UCC] "Crash Landing On You" becomes the tvN drama with The Highest Viewer Ratings in Cable TV History https://t.co/P4rFTTW1v4 pic.twitter.com/0bpxbEIqF2 — allkpop (@allkpop) February 17, 2020

Many of the scenes, including the final and arguably most romantic scene, were filmed in the Bernese Oberland – much to the frustration of its 397 residents who have since struggled with roadblocks due to inconveniently parked tour buses and tourist numbers getting out of hand.

This has prompted the municipality to introduce further measures to ensure locals feel comfortable and tourists contribute to the economy.

Stricter rules for coaches

According to the municipality, to visit Iseltwald by coach you will have to make an online reservation in advance via https://portal.wyby.ch/lessors/iseltwald/

You will need to pay directly by credit card at the time of booking. Coaches must arrive and depart during their booked timeframe and must not stay parked longer than 2 hours.

Note that visiting Iseltwald by coach without a reservation is prohibited and therefore punishable by law – so, if you can’t find an available time slot you will not be allowed to visit the area by coach as there are no drop off zones.

Advertisement

The following time slots apply:

8 am to 10 am

10 am to 12 pm

1 pm to 3 pm

3 pm to 5 pm

5 pm to 7 pm starting June 1st 2023

But some exceptions apply…

However, the municipality has slightly more lax rules in place for overnight guests and boat owners.

Groupe arriving to the village by coach for more than a selfie stay – for example a visit to a restaurant or an overnight stay – can pass through free of charge.

There is one exception to the fees for the coaches: groups that not only drive to the village for a short photo stop, but also spend the night there or visit a restaurant can pass through free of charge.

If you happen to own a boat, you are also allowed to dock as usual. You can also pick up a token for the turnstile at the restaurants or the village shop which will allow you to return to your boat for free.

Advertisement

Beware the selfie fee

Yes, you heard that right. In order to discourage the queue build-up around the 7-metre-long pier – the set of a beloved couple’s piano scene - the municipality has introduced a selfie fee.

If you wish to take a selfie on the popular pier, you will owe the village five francs and if you feel the need to use the toilet, well that’ll be one franc please. The municipality has also installed two turnstiles to regulate access to the tourist attraction.