Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Graduates of universities of applied sciences earn significantly more in 2023

The median annual wage of these graduates currently amounts to 104,000 francs, compared to 100,000 in 2021.

This is what emerges from a new study released by umbrella association of these institutions,

Finance and insurance, pharmaceuticals, IT, and public administration sectors are ahead of other professions. People employed in finance and insurance sector, for instance, earn the median salary of 120,000 francs per year.

Regionally, wages are higher in German than in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. Among the cantons, Zurich is n the lead, with a median income of just over 111,000 francs per year.

However, the cantons of eastern Switzerland have made the most progress: in two years, the median salary there has risen from 100,000 to 106,000 francs.

READ MORE: How much can you earn with a Swiss university degree?

Easyjet holiday package deals land in Switzerland

The budget airline is about to launch a package travel offer in Switzerland — the first outside the British market.

It will offer passengers in Switzerland various package travel deals to more than 70 holiday destinations in Europe, out of the 150 served by the carrier from Swiss airports.

The choice of Switzerland as the first non-British outlet is explained by the “very strong position” in terms of Easyjet’s market share in the airports of Geneva and Basel.

Advertisement

‘Absurd and moronic’: airline doesn’t want cabin crew to speak Swiss German

Despite its distinctly Swiss name, the Helvetic Airways management issued a recommendation to its crew members not to speak the country’s main language among themselves while working.

Or rather, to refrain from speaking only Swiss German, to the exclusion of Switzerland’s other languages — French and Italian —even though the airline flies only from and into Swiss German airports.

The reason cited is that non-Swiss members of the crew would feel excluded in such situations.

However, Helvetic employees told Swiss media that such a recommendation makes no sense. “It is completely pointless. It's absurd to change all the company rules just because some crew members are not Swiss.”

Another crew member said that very few employees would comply with the airline's request: "This is moronic. We are a Swiss airline, why shouldn't we speak our language?

Advertisement

Weekend weather forecast — spring at last!

After days of so-so weather, forecasts call for an improvement as the Ascension weekend continues.

While rain is expected in most parts of Switzerland today, Saturday and Sunday will be more spring-like, at least in some regions.

On Saturday, sun will peek through the clouds and temps will reach 19C in the northwestern part of the country. Western Switzerland will be cloudy, with 18C, while rain and a temperature of 17C is expected in Ticino.

The weather will improve across all regions on Sunday: while it will be only partly sunny, temps will rise to 24C in the northwest, and 21 in the west and south.

You can see the forecast for your part of Switzerland here.

Also: if you are driving home from a long holiday weekend on Sunday, prepare for traffic jams:

READ ALSO: The Swiss roads to avoid during the Ascension and Pentecost holidays

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





