Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

As prices rise, Swiss consumers shop abroad

With prices of many foods rising in Switzerland — sometimes by as 50 percent when compared to the same period last year — many Swiss are continuing to shop across the border(s), even though inflation is higher in the eurozone.

In a recent survey, 54 percent consumers in Ticino said they shop in Italy to save money.

In the French-speaking Switzerland, that number is 23 percent, and in German-speaking part, 22 percent.

Inflation is the main worry of Switzerland’s population

About 69 percent of respondents in the Worry Barometer, measured by Comparis consumer site, named the inflation-fueled decline in the purchasing power as their primary concern.

This is a major trend reversal: six months ago, nearly the same proportion of respondents — 68 percent — cited climate change as their number one worry.

In the latest survey, however, concern about environmental issues fell slightly, to 65 percent, followed by supply shortages (57 percent).

“With rising prices, climate change seems to lose some of its importance," according to Comparis money expert Michael Kuhn.

Advertisement

Even though some choose to shop abroad...

Swiss consumers prefer locally-sourced products

The Swiss consider it important to know where the food they consume comes from.

This is the finding of a study carried out by the Federal Office for Agriculture and released on Thursday.

Ninety percent of respondents said they favor Swiss products over imports whenever possible — even though the survey also shows that the price weighs more heavily in purchase decisions than it did two years ago.

“Nevertheless, the confidence rating of Swiss agriculture remains as strong as ever,” the government said in a press release.

Consumers pay particular attention to the origin of eggs, milk, and fresh dairy products.

They cite short (that is, local) distribution channels as the main reason for purchasing Swiss-made products.

More than half of respondents believe that their purchases and consumption habits have a positive impact on the environment, as well as on regional economy.



Where will traffic be worst over the Pentecost weekend?

Another long weekend is ahead, which means heavier-than-usual traffic on Swiss roads.

The government has issued a list of places where bottlenecks and other disruptions are most likely to happen.

It is also asking motorists, as it does prior to any public holiday travel period, not to stray off motorways but to stay the course even in traffic jams.

That’s because making such detours "overloads the secondary road network to the point of paralysis of traffic, and greatly increases the risk of accidents for all road users."



READ ALSO: The Swiss roads to avoid during the Ascension and Pentecost holidays



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]







