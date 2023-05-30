Geneva bans smoking in some outdoor areas

Advertisement

From Thursday, smoking — including electronic cigarettes — will no longer be permitted in certain outdoor places in Geneva.

The new rule “aims to extend the protection of the population, especially young people, against smoking, by creating healthy, smoke-free outdoor environments,” cantonal authorities announced.

The ‘no-smoke’ zones will be located within nine metres around playgrounds, schools, outdoor swimming pools, as well as terraces of bars and restaurants.

People will also not be allowed to smoke at public transport stops, in waiting areas, and bus shelters.

The ban will further extend to “nine metres from any door, any air intake or any window communicating with the unenclosed spaces.”

The canton has not yet released information about what the penalties will be for non-compliance with the non-smoking rule.

No advertising for tobacco

Geneva is not the only Swiss canton implementing anti-smoking rules: on the federal level, efforts in that direction are also underway.

On May 24th, the Federal Council decided to ban advertising for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes in places and on the materials to which young people have easy access.

“In the future, no advertising for tobacco products or electronic cigarettes may be placed in the print media,” the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced. "It will also not be admitted in places accessible to the public that may be frequented by minors, such as points of sale and festivals. In addition, sponsorship of events to which minors have access will no longer be possible.”

Online advertising will remain permitted, provided that an age-control system guaranteeing that minors can’t access it is in place.

Such an age control system will also be implemented for the sale of products online or by means of vending machines, the government said

This move is a response to the national referendum held on February 13th, 2022, when the majority voters approved the popular initiative called 'Children and young people without tobacco advertising'.

Its goal was to ban tobacco advertising that can reach children and adolescents.

