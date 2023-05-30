Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Switzerland urged to make plans to accommodate 10 million people

Some studies indicate that Switzerland’s population is expected to exceed 9 million people this year (from the current 8.8 million), and reach 10 million a few years down the road due to increased number of immigrants.

This prospect is prompting MPs to ask the Federal Council to develop scenarios on how the small country can make room for that many residents.

Specifically, deputy Judith Bellaiche has called on federal authorities to devise, already now, a plan on how to prepare the country’s infrastructure, such as housing, public transport, healthcare, old-age pension, and education, for the growing numbers.

In response, the Federal Council said it “will take up these concerns in the context of legislative planning from 2023 to 2027."

Swiss neutrality to be challenged in the parliament

In a motion to be filed during the June session, the Liberal Green party will ask for a “complete update” of Switzerland’s neutrality law.

It especially wants to modify the part that prohibits the export of Swiss military equipment to countries at war — in this case, Ukraine. This stance has been heavily criticised by many in Switzerland, with the government arguing that the reversal of the ban would only be possible if the current legislation were to be changed.

The Greens, however, say that Switzerland should be able to intervene in favour of victims in the event of a violation of international law — while still remaining neutral in other ways.

Meanwhile in Brienz…

Landslide gains momentum, tripling in speed



The movement of the rock which threatens to break off above the village of Brienz (Graubünden) has accelerated further since the evacuation of its 84 residents on May 9th. Its speed has tripled, the commune of Albula, to which Brienz belongs, said on Twitter on Sunday.

#InfoGFS Die Geschwindigkeit der #Insel steigt noch immer. Sie bewegt sich jetzt drei Mal so schnell talwärts wie beim Entscheid zur Evakuierung am 9. Mai. #Geduld #BrienzerRutsch — Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) May 28, 2023

The situation on the slope threatened with landslide above the village remains very tense.

About two million cubic metres of rock will fall from the sliding mountainside. This could happen anytime within a few days or weeks.



Ahead this week:

June 1st: If, as expected, key interest rates will go up, so will rents.

Also on that day, smoking will be prohibited in certain outdoor spaces in Geneva, including within nine metres around playgrounds and schools, outdoor swimming pools, and outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants.

