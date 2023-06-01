Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Welcome to June. This is what lies ahead today:

Rents will rise sharply

The benchmark mortgage rate increases to 1.50 percent, which means landlords will be able to raise rents by 3 percent. the government announced today.

Currently, 54 percent of rental contracts in Switzerland are based on that rate, but regionally, the percentage is even higher.

In the Zurich area, for instance, as well as in central Switzerland, more than 60 percent of rental contracts are based on a 1.25-percent reference rate.

Outdoor smoking ban goes into effect in Geneva

In order to "provide a healthy environment," for its residents, smoking will be prohibited in certain outdoor spaces in Geneva from today, the canton announced.

The new regulation forbids smoking within nine metres around playgrounds and schools.

The same smoke-free distance will apply to outdoor swimming pools, and outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants.

Smoking will also not be allowed at public transport stops, including in waiting areas.

MPs ask government to set rules for triage of patients in hospitals

The Council of States, the upper house of the Swiss parliament, accepted a motion which requires modifying the legal basis relating to triage decisions that hospitals could be required to make in intensive care units.

This topic had already been extensively debated during the peak of the Covid pandemic, when many ICUs were filled to capacity with critically-ill patients and were unable to accommodate more people needing urgent care.

However, according to authorities, such a measure is not needed.

As Health Minister Alain Berset pointed out, the fundamental Constitutional right giving everyone equal access to healthcare is already guaranteed. In addition, he said that it is up to the cantons, and not the federal government, to ensure access to intensive care for all residents who need it.

And the best Swiss restaurants are…

Are you looking for a restaurant with excellent food and top-class service, but are not sure how to find one?

A new survey ranks over 100 restaurants in all regions of Switzerland, based on reviews of people who had eaten there.

You can see where these restaurants are located in your region.

