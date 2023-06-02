Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swiss rents are likely to rise further

Many tenants could see their rents go up by as much as 3 percent, after the Swiss government increased the reference mortgage rate to 1.5 percent on Thursday

Experts say, however, that tenants will likely be hit with even more hikes, but for a different reason: housing shortage also plays a role in determining rents.

“The supply of housing will become scarcer until the end of 2025, which will make it easier [for landlords] to impose rent increases,” of between 5 and 10 percent, according to UBS economist to Mathias Holzhey.



Swiss unions to blacklist employers practicing wage discrimination

The trade union umbrella organisation Travailsuisse launched a whistleblowing site on Thursday, encouraging employees to anonymously report companies that don’t comply with the Federal Act on Gender Equality.

Companies with more than 100 employees have been required to carry out equal pay analysis since July 2020. By June 30th, 2023, they must communicate their findings to employees.

According to Travailsuisse, however, there has been no official surveillance of the analysis process and no sanctions have been imposed on law-breakers — the very reason why anonymous reporting system is being launched.

"The blacklist makes it possible to sanction companies that break the law and which, to date, had not been penalised," according to Véronique Rebetez, secretary of the Syna union.



“By ensuring the effective execution of equal pay analysis, we are taking a small but significant step towards greater equal pay,” said Marcel Bayard of the SCIV union.



Travailsuisse estimates that, on average, women earn between 8 and 9 percent less than men in the same positions, which implies a loss of earnings of 9,412 francs per year.

To fight food waste, vegetable quality standards will be modified

Swiss retailers routinely withdraw from sale vegetables that are slightly damaged.

However, this will no longer be the case, as the Association of Swiss Vegetable Producers (VSGP) announced on Thursday.

In order to prevent food waste, produce with minor defects will not be removed from the shelves, the VSGP said.



By adopting these new measures, the association is aiming is to cut food losses by half by 2030.

Credit cards edge out cash — but not totally



Cash is losing its edge as the most popular means of payment in Switzerland, as shown by data released by Swiss National Bank (SNB).

In fact, cash payments represent only 36 percent of transactions in Switzerland.

On the other hand, payment apps (like Twint, for instance) are becoming more widespread. The use of these platforms has more than doubled in two years, their share rising to 11 percent of transactions recorded by the SNB, against 5 percent in the past.



This is not to say, however, that cash has completely lost its favour among the Swiss population, as it still remains a popular means of paying for purchases.



