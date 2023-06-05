Switzerland to see temperatures up to 30C
It's been a warm start to the summer, and temperatures in Switzerland are forecast to climb closer to 30C this week.
The beer gardens are full, people are swimming in lakes and everyone is flocking to the park; June has been a warm month in Switzerland so far.
In the last week the temperature has climbed above 25C on some days.
The warm weather is due to an area of high pressure dubbed Wiola by forecasters.
And it's set to get even hotter in the coming days.
MeteoNews meteorologist Roger Perret told Swiss newspaper Blick: "It will remain summery throughout the week. Temperatures will be around 25C at the beginning of the week, then 27 to 28C towards the end."
Some regions could experience even hotter temperatures.
"In the Valais and in Basel, temperatures could even reach 30C by the weekend," Perret said.
While the sun should shine continuously in the lowlands, there may be "one or two local showers or thunderstorms in the mountains", said Perret. On the whole, however, it will remain sunny.
But from next week onwards Perret said he expects there will be more rain. "Models show that it could then cool down to around 20C and that thunderstorms may be heading our way," he said. "It could also get wet."
While it's still hot this week, people who suffer from allergies could have a tough time.
"The pollen count will not decrease at all," said Perret.
