Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Receiving welfare should no longer be grounds for deportation from Switzerland

A petition that is aiming to protect longtime foreign residents who are receiving social aid from deportation, was submitted to the parliament on Thursday.

Called "Poverty Is Not A Crime," the petition’s authors — mostly left-leaning MPs as well as trade unions — point out that after 10 years of living in Switzerland, reliance on financial support from the government should no longer be grounds for expulsion, as it is under current legislation.

Among a number of conditions that Swiss law sets out for loss of residency rights is a long-term dependancy on public assistance.

While the National Council has already accepted the initiative, the Council of States is due to debate it on Monday.

E-cigarettes will be subject to taxation in Switzerland

Authorities are increasingly clamping down on smoking, especially in their attempt to protect young people.

From June 1st, for instance, lighting a cigarette outdoors in the vicinity of schools and other public venues in Geneva will no longer be permitted.

And on Thursday, the National Council adopted the government project calling for e-cigarettes to be taxed.

They will be separated into two categories: reusable and disposable ones. For the former, only liquids containing nicotine will be subject to tobacco tax, at the rate of 20 cents per millilitre.

This will be in line with taxes levied on all tobacco products — whether produced domestically or imported.

Nobody can be ‘gender-less’ in Switzerland, court rules

After considering an appeal regarding a transgender individual from Aargau who didn’t want their sex mentioned in the civil register, the Federal Court ruled that a person’s gender at birth can’t be deleted from official documents.

The country’s highest judicial authority sided with the Federal Department of Justice and Police in its refusal to strike the person’s gender from official records.

While in this particular case the name change (from female to male) posed no problem, authorities drew the line at the deletion of any mention of this person's gender.



This is the first time the Federal Court had to to rule on this issue, possibly setting a precedent for future verdicts.

Swiss fear government data stolen in cyberattack



Switzerland said Thursday that government operational data might have been stolen in a cyberattack on the technology

firm that provides software for several departments.

"Xplain, a Swiss provider of government software, has been the victim of a ransomware attack. After the stolen data had been encrypted and the company blackmailed, the attackers posted some of the stolen data on the darknet," the government said in a statement.

"Contrary to the initial findings and following recent in-depth clarifications... it appears that operational data of the federal

administration could also be affected.

"In-depth analyses are still ongoing."



Weekend weather forecast: mostly sunny and very warm

Wherever in Switzerland you may live, the odds are good (at least according to meteorologists) that you will enjoy good weather over the weekend.

Though some much-needed rain may fall in the western part of the country on Saturday, and thunders are expected both in the west and south on Sunday, sun will peak through the clouds.

And best of all for all those who love warm weather, temperatures will reach between 25C and 27C across the country.

Here’s the weather forecast for your region.

