Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

NATO's air defence drill could cause disruption of Swiss air traffic

Starting today and until June 24th, the military alliance will be conducting extensive air force exercises in the German air space.

However, the geographical proximity to Switzerland means that restrictions could be placed on flights to and from Zurich airport for the duration of manoeuvres.

This could result in flight delays and even cancellations, so check your flights beforehand if you are booked to fly during this time.

Switzerland to tax French cross-border commuters working from home

Cross-border commuters pay withholding tax in Switzerland on income earned in the country. Under the agreement between Bern and Paris that is currently in force, the work carried out from their home may nevertheless be taxed in France.

However, according to a press release published by the Swiss government on Friday, the two countries agreed on January 1st, 2023, that cross-border employees will pay tax in Switzerland, provided they don’t work more than 40 percent from home. The agreement will be concluded on June 30th, 2023.

And the cantons that offer most benefits are...

On Sunday, Swiss voters will weigh in, among other issues, on whether the country should increase its taxes levied on international corporations to 15 percent — higher than Switzerland's current tax rate.

If voters approve this move, as the latest polls indicate, then cantons are likely to receive more additional income from corporate taxes — which, in turn, would benefit all residents, as the additional income would be spent on education, health care, and other public schemes.

Regardless of the vote, however, some cantons — like Basel-City and Zug — already spend more than their counterparts on these programmes.

Mobile data is over 30 times more expensive in Switzerland than in France

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone that most things cost more in Switzerland than elsewhere in Europe.

Sometimes the difference is enormous, as is the case with the mobile data.

As a new survey released by HelloSafe consumer site indicates, price per gigabyte of data in Switzerland costs 7.25 francs — much more than 2.63 in Germany, 0.03 in Austria, and 0.23 in France.

The reason for this substantial price disparity, according to Hellosafe, is that though there are several mobile service providers in Switzerland, the largest, Swisscom, has a “quasi-monopoly” on the market, “thus leaving fewer opportunities for smaller players.”

While Swiss costs for mobile data are the highest in Europe, in worldwide comparison, Switzerland falls into seventh place, behind Yemen, Botswana, Turkmenistan, Togo, the Seychelles, and South Korea.



Four out of five foreign workers return home after retirement

While some pensioners see Switzerland as a great country to retire in, most foreigners choose to return to their own countries once they stop working.

According to Josef Hunkeler, a specialist in pension funds, about 80 percent of foreign nationals leave Switzerland once they are eligible to collect their pensions.

The main reason is that the combination of first and second pillars of Swiss pensions is, on average, higher than elsewhere, which means this money goes much further in foreign countries than in high-cost Switzerland.

