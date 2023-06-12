Which Swiss cantons offer most benefits to their residents?

Advertisement

Various public programmes and projects that are beneficial to the population are mostly funded by taxes; in a country like Switzerland, where most people are employed and therefore pay taxes, public coffers are much fuller than in nations with high unemployment rates (and consequently less tax revenue).

This situation may get a further boost on June 18th, when the Swiss will vote on the government-backed tax reform that seeks to impose a 15-percent tax rate on international corporations — higher than Switzerland's current rate

While some claim such a measure — proposed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for all its member countries — would diminish Switzerland’s attractiveness as a low-tax business haven, the majority argue it would mean more income for cantons and, therefore, better benefits for the population as a whole.

This ranges from general infrastructure to specific services that benefit the local residents.

Up to 2.5 billion francs in taxes are expected to flow into the federal and cantonal coffers if the referendum is accepted, as polls indicate it will be.

Already now, some cantons are ‘wealthier’ than others in terms of tax revenue, which means they spend more money on various services that benefit their citizens.

Overall, according to the analysis carried out by Watson news platform, residents of certain cantons emerge as clear ‘winners’ in the benefits category — a least in terms of public education, health insurance subsidies, social aid, and culture.

Schools

In this category, Basel-City, Zug, and Zurich are ahead, as they spend more than other cantons on public education.

In Basel-City, this amounts to 2,882 francs per resident; in Zug, it is 2,511 francs; and in Zurich, 2,468.

The three cantons are well above the national average (2,098 francs) in this category, with Ticino being the last: the canton spends only 1,527 per person.



Premium reductions

Health insurance premiums are notoriously expensive in Switzerland — in some cantons more so than in others.

When it comes to insurance subsidies for low-income families and individuals, Neuchâtel is most generous towards its population: it spends 3,741 francs on premium reductions per capita — well above the Swiss average of 2,304 francs.

Again, Basel-City is not far behind: it takes the second place with 3,682 francs per person.

Appenzell Innerrhoden, on the other hand, spends the least on health insurance subsidies: 1,350 francs per person.

Social assistance

When it comes to welfare benefits, some cantons are more generous than their counterparts.

This particular category is not, however, easy to analyse because not all cantons offer exactly the same benefits.

For old age/disability, family, and unemployment benefits Zug is the lead, and Geneva is a close second in these categories, with the addition of housing subsidy.

Basel-City, Schaffhausen and Vaud were analysed on only two types of benefits: age/disability and housing subsidy, so accurate comparisons are difficult.

Also, the available data doesn’t show how much money the cantons use for each category of social aid.



Culture

Not surprisingly, as it is nicknamed the “cultural capital of Switzerland,” Basel-City is in the first place in terms of per-capita amount — 1,114 francs — spent to promote museums, theatres, and other arts & cultural venues.

Geneva is second (843 francs), with other cantons trailing far behind; the national average is 312 francs per person.

At the bottom of the ranking in the culture category is Appenzell Innerrhoden, with a measly 100 francs spent per person.



