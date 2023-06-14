Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Study: Most immigrants want to remain in Switzerland

While some data shows that majority of foreigners choose to return to their home countries once they retire, a new large-scale study released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday reports different results.

It found that almost two-thirds of immigrants — more than 60 percent — want to stay in Switzerland permanently.

This is particularly the case among people from European countries that are not part of the EU.

But even though they would like to remain in Switzerland, only about 5 percent of study participants have applied for naturalisation, FSO reported.

READ ALSO: Why are more foreigners coming to Switzerland than previously?

The Council of States okays social aid to foreigners — without risk of deportation



On Monday, the upper house of the parliament accepted the move, approved by the National Council last week, not to deport foreigners who have been living in Switzerland for more than 10 years and receive welfare.

Among a number of conditions that Swiss law sets out for loss of residency rights is a long-term dependancy on public assistance

Under the proposal, however, foreign nationals would no longer have their residence permit revoked on the grounds that they have benefited from social assistance.

The motion will now go back to the National Council for further deliberations.

Advertisement

16 -year-olds could have the right to vote in Switzerland

Under the current, longstanding legislation, only Swiss citizens over the age of 18 are allowed to vote in the country’s referendums and elections.

However, that rule may change.

On Monday, the National Council narrowly approved the motion to lower the voting age to 16, even though many MPs oppose this change.

However, left-wing deputies have argued — successfully, so far — that young people are affected by political decisions just as adults are, but can’t participate in the democratic process themselves.

This issue was already voted on, and rejected — locally: in 2022, Zurich voters turned down a proposal to lower the voting age to 16 within the canton. It was never brought to a national vote, however.

A specially convened parliamentary committee will further discuss this issue before the final decision is made.

Advertisement

Ahead this week:

Wednesday June 14th: As part of a global movement, women across the country will march to highlight the gender bias that is widespread in Switzerland, especially regarding work and childcare conditions.

Sunday June 18th: In the first of three referendums scheduled for 2023, the Swiss will cast their votes on three issues: Extension of Covid-19 law, corporate taxes, and climate protection.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]





