Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Feminist strikes take place across the country today

As part of a global movement, women across the country will march to highlight various injustices they say are widespread in Switzerland.

They are demanding fewer working hours at the same pay; abolition of the three-pillar pension system in favour of a single pillar; paid parental leave of at least one year, as well as other changes detailed here.

Traffic in many cities will be disrupted as thousands are expected to take to the streets.

Pro-Russian hackers continue to cyber-attack Swiss infrastructure

After having paralysed several federal administration sites on Monday, the openly pro-Putin group, which calls itself ‘No-name’, announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had attacked and deactivated the Geneva airport site as well.

The airport’s website was down for several hours, becoming accessible again after 5pm.

The reason for this and prior cyber attacks is to revenge Switzerland’s support of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

"While the Swiss authorities continue to supply weapons to the Ukrainian Nazis, we continue to punish the Russophobic portals of this country," the group said on Telegram.

Study shows no gender pay gap in Switzerland — but are these findings accurate?

New survey by the the University of St. Gallen released on Tuesday found virtually no pay inequality between men and women in Switzerland.

University’s researchers reviewed analyses carried out on 461 Swiss companies that use the government's equal pay comparison methodology. Of these, 99.3 percent were found to comply with the Swiss Equal Pay Act.

In all, 89 percent showed no gender inequality and only 3.3 percent of the pay gaps remained unexplained. Furthermore, only three companies were found to have a pay gap of more than 5 percent, the tolerance threshold set by the government.

These are very encouraging results but are they accurate?

The study was commissioned by the Swiss Employers' Association, an umbrella group for businesses, which has raised questions about the possibility of bias involved in the analysis.

Not surprisingly, the trade unions called the report an attempt at "embellishing" the real situation, claiming the study is not representative.

In fact, recent analysis carried out by by SGB / USS trade union, found that women receive, on average, a gross salary that is 18 percent lower than men's, or 1,500 francs less a month.

5G mobile network to be deployed throughout Switzerland within a year

On Tuesday, the Council of States adopted an amended motion from the National Council, demanding the deployment of a high-quality network by 2024.



Right now, Switzerland is lagging behind in the process of modernising its network; one of the reasons for the slump is that local populations have in the past opposed this move, alarmed at possible health effects from exposure to the electromagnetic rays radiating from the new antennae — charges that have never been officially proven.

MPs stressed therefore that acceptance by residents must be ensured before the project can be further developed.

