Advertisement

living in switzerland Paywall free

Have your say: What's surprised you the most about life in Switzerland?

The Local Switzerland
The Local Switzerland - [email protected]
Published: 15 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 15 Jun 2023 11:24 CET
Have your say: What's surprised you the most about life in Switzerland?
What's surprised you the most about life in Switzerland? (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Is there an aspect of life in Switzerland that has surprised you the most? Did you have any preconceptions about the country that have turned out not to be true? Take a minute to share your views with readers.

Advertisement

 

 

More

#living in switzerland

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also