Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Switzerland and the UK agree to recognise each other’s professional qualifications

On Wednesday, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and the British Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

This pact officially validates UK-obtained credentials in Switzerland, and vice-versa.

"The agreement enables citizens of both countries to take up employment in regulated professional activities,” The Federal Council said. "Swiss professionals and companies benefit from the agreement as it will enable them to continue offering their services in the United Kingdom."

For the UK side, the agreement “could allow British companies to compete for more contracts in Switzerland in the long run, boosting UK services exports, growing the UK economy and encouraging Swiss investment into the UK,” Great Britain’s Department for Business and Trade said in a statement.

The National Council accepts the abolition of the rental value tax



The lower house of Switzerland’s parliament passed a new housing tax system on Wednesday, which should benefit homeowners.

The tax on the rental value of a property — the sum that an owner would receive if their property were rented out — is to be abolished.

In return, maintenance costs for renovations and improvements will no longer deductible.

Attempts to abolish this rental value have failed several times at the ballot box and in the Parliament since the early 2000s. This time, however, the National Commission presented a new, more balanced project that was more acceptable to the majority of MPs.

Heatwave, drought to hit Switzerland next week



The weather so far has been hot but supportable, but that is about to change.

On Monday, temperatures will climb to 32C in some regions, according to MeteoNews weather service.

Die #Trockenheit wird im #Norden immer mehr zum Thema und wird sich in den kommenden Tagen weiter verstärken. #Gewitter könnten erst kommende Woche eine Linderung bringen. Mehr Infos im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Trockenheit gibts unter https://t.co/ZI6YQrQN9O (rp) pic.twitter.com/f3UBVgjsGY — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) June 14, 2023

Even though some local precipitaton is forecast for the beginning of the week, it will not be enough to counteract the drought that is expected in parts of the country.



“There hasn't been any heavy rainfall in Switzerland for a long time,” MeteoNews pointed out: "The drought is becoming more and more of an issue in the north and will continue to intensify in the coming days."



Also today:

Ukrainian President to speak to Swiss MPs

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address, by videoconference, Switzerland's parliament today at 2pm.

It will be the first video address by a foreign leader to the Swiss legislature,



