Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

‘Very moving’: Swiss MPs react to Zelensky’s speech

While deputies from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) boycotted the speech the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky gave, by video, to the Swiss parliament on Thursday, most MPs reacted positively to his message.

It “was very strong and moving,” MP Céline Vara told the Swiss media after the videoconference.

For deputy Damien Cottier, “it was important to listen to him because he spoke of peace, which is the DNA of Switzerland,”

Another MP, Roger Nordmann, was impressed that Zelensky “understands Switzerland… He talked about organising a peace summit. We did well to listen to him.”

Rents in Switzerland continue to rise – with few exceptions

Rents continued to rise in the past month across the country, except in canton Fribourg, according to the survey based on figures from the Homegate real estate marketplace and the Zurich Cantonal Bank.

Overall, rents went up by 0.5 percentage points in May compared to the previous month.

But when compared to the same period in 2022, they have risen by 3.1 percent across Switzerland.

“A similar picture emerges at the level of the cities surveyed,» the survey found.

"With the exception of the city of Bern, prices for advertised rental flats have risen between 0.5 percent in Basel and 1.6 percent in Zurich."

Swiss economic growth ‘significantly below average’

Even though the Swiss economy "started the year vigorously, and energy prices continue to fall, inflationary pressures remain high internationally and there are pronounced economic risks," according to data published on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Against this backdrop, experts forecast of a weakening of Switzerland’s economy in the remaining months of 2023.

"The forecast is based on the assumption that there will not be an energy shortage with widespread production losses in the winter of 2023/24. At the same time, gas and electricity prices are expected to remain high by historical standards,” the FSO found.

Also “comparatively high" (for Switzerland) inflation rates of 2.3 percent are to be expected in the short term.

This means consumer prices will not come down anytime soon.

Ahead this weekend:

In the first of three referendums scheduled for 2023, the Swiss will cast their votes on three issues on Sunday.

The first one is Covid Law. Even though the last health measures were lifted more than a year ago, voters will have to decide on various federal provisions — especially pertaining to border measures in the event of a pandemic, the protection of vulnerable people, and the promotion and development of treatments for the coronavirus.

The second issue is related to climate, particularly the target of zero greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland by 2050, thanks to funding of 2 billion over 10 years for the replacement of fossil fuels.

The third issue Swiss voters will have to weigh in on is that of taxation of international companies.

Negotiated by nearly 140 countries around the world, the reform of the tax on profits of multinationals aims to establish a minimum rate of 15 percent on international corporations — higher than Switzerland's current tax rate.

