What is the law in Switzerland on leaving children home alone?

Whether parents decide to leave their young children at home alone can depend on many factors and not just age.

But is there a right age, at least in the eyes of the law in Switzerland, for when kids can be left alone?

Swiss law dictates that parents must protect their children from harm and also ensure that their children do not harm other people.

However, the law has no clear guidelines for the age at which a child can be left home alone, or how long the parents can leave their child on their own.

According to the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention, how intensive the supervision of children must be depends on the specific circumstances of the individual case.

In this case, it is crucial to determine whether a child is in a safe environment and whether the child is mature enough in both character and mentally to be able to get by on their own.

In Switzerland, a parent is seen as having disregarded the supervision of their child, for instance, if they keep an airgun and ammunition in their bedroom closet with the key left in the lock.

In general, the more dangerous the device your child is using or the more dangerous the game they are playing is, the more intense the parental supervision must be in Switzerland.

Here are a few general guidelines at what age a child can be left home alone in Switzerland:

Babies and toddlers

Needless to say, babies and toddlers should never be left alone at home.

However, with the necessary precautions and a baby monitor to hand, it is generally considered acceptable to take out the trash or do meal prep with your child in the other room for a short period of time.

Children aged three years and older

Once your child reaches their third birthday (and over), they can be left home alone for a few minutes, provided you have taken the necessary steps to ensure their safety (closed windows and turned off all kitchen appliances).

You should, however, always remain within easy reach as separations at this tender age can easily trigger insecurities and fear.

Children aged six years and older

Once your child is in school, they can spend an hour or two alone at home. Even so, it’s crucial you ensure their safety (activate parental controls on electronic devices) and give your child clear instructions on staying safe at home, such as not opening the front door to anyone.

On that note, you should write down your cell phone number so that your child knows how to reach you. Also inform them of any neighbours who are at home and can be reached in the event of an emergency.

When you go out and leave your child home alone, make sure your child understands that you will return home and stick to a set schedule.

It is safest to lock the apartment from the outside when you head out, but ensure you leave a spare key in a spot your child can reach and knows about.

Support is available

In line with Swiss law (Art. 296 et seq. ZGB), parents have both the right and obligation to look after their child and ensure their child's well-being, but that does not mean parents can't ask for help.

Many cantons (and municipalities) in Switzerland do in fact offer advice and support to parents in the form of courses, therapy sessions, supervision as well as other means of support. Your local municipality will be your best starting point for questions relating to childcare and child welfare.