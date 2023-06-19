Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Swiss voters approve all three issues in Sunday referendum

All three government-backed proposals were accepted by Swiss voters in the first round of the 2023 referendums yesterday :

78.5 percent were in favour of the new minimum corporate tax of 15 percent

61.9 percent approved the extension of some provisions of the Covid-19 legislation

The new net-zero climate law received 59.1 percent of votres.

Two Swiss municipalities accepted citizen-driven initiatives.

Voters in cities of Zurich and Winterthur (also in canton Zurich) voted with a large majority in favour of a minimum wage at municipal level — the first time minimum pay was accepted at the communal, rather than cantonal, level.

In Zurich, 69 percent of voters approved the minimum wage of 23.90 francs an hour, while in Winterthur, the salary will be set at 23 francs / hour, after 65 percent of voters accepted the proposal.

The two cities will join cantons of Geneva, Neuchâtel, Jura, and Ticino in introducing the minimum wage.

Geneva, meanwhile, becomes the first canton to include in its Constitution the right to sufficient and sustainable food supply for every resident.

Almost half of the rent increases in Zurich found to be unjustified



More than 45 percent of the recent rent hikes in the city are unwarranted, according to Walter Angst, spokesperson for the canton’s Tenants' Association.

The association analysed 5,000 rents with a special calculator devised just for that purpose, in the week of June 6th.

It concluded that more than 48 percent of them were ‘abusive' — that is, amounting to more than 3 percent permitted by tenancy law for rents based on the reference rate of 1.50 percent, which went into effect on June 3rd.



Temporary employment gains popularity in Switzerland



The number of people over the age of 50 who opt for temp rather than permanent work has doubled in the past eight years, according to recruitment experts.

While their income is not on the par with those who are employed full time, Ariane Baer, project manager in economics at Swissstaffing, said this development is mostly positive.

While some people resort to temping because they can’t find ‘regular’ employment, many others “deliberately seek flexibility” or use temporary work as springboard to a stable job, she added.

