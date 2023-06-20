Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Immigrants are ‘poorly represented’ in school textbooks, study indicates

While textbooks used in Swiss schools sensitise children to racist terms that should not be used, they don’t accurately represent Switzerland’s multicultural society.

This is the finding of a study published by the Federal Commission against Racism (CFR) on Monday.

The portrayal of Switzerland as a multi-national society is lacking, showing instead the country as "white and homogeneous.”

The cultural diversity is mainly illustrated in textbooks by European nationals, and not by people of different ethnicities who also live in the country, the CFR reports.

Swiss federal police warn public about fraudulent emails

Fake emails allegedly coming from police or federal departments have been circulating in recent months, the federal police (Fedpol) says.



“The purported senders include the Federal Department of Justice and Police, police authorities, the National Cyber Security Centre, and/or Federal Councillors and other officials.

This is an example of one such fake email, though it could take other forms (and languages) as well.





It reads: “The federal prosecutor's office has issued a subpoena regarding your activities. Please see the attached file to continue reviewing your file.”

“In most of these emails, the sender threatens to initiate criminal proceedings against the recipient for visiting websites containing child pornography,” Fedpol says.

Under no circumstances should you open any attachments in such an email, or even respond to it.

Instead, Fedpol is urging anyone who has received such an email to report it the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The website has instructions on how to do this.

Geneva airport to be saturated this summer

If you are flying from the Geneva international airport for your holidays in July or August, prepare for crowds, and arrive well ahead of your flight.

Over 3 million passengers are expected to transit through the airport, which serves as a hub for both western Switzerland and nearby French communities.

At the height of the summer season, more than 50,000 travelers per day will likely use the airport, according to its management .



To respond to the higher demand, more ground staff is being hired, both for luggage handling and check-in / security tasks.

‘Switzerland is better than Germany’ comment sparks social media frenzy



“Switzerland is better than Germany in everything,” dual citizen Julyan Pohl says in a Tiktok video message viewed by 1.7 million people.

Among the reasons he cites for Switzerland’s superiority over its neighbour is Switzerland’s wealth, multilinguism, and efficient public transport system.

His comments are sparking a veritable debate, with some agreeing with his assessment of the two countries, while others criticising it. Even Germany’s rail company Deutsche Bahn and Swiss retail chain Coop, have participated in the discussion with the latter noting that Switzerland’s supermarkets are “tidier.”

To his German critics, Pohl responded that his video “is simply intended to show why Switzerland is such a beautiful country, without completely destroying Germany."



