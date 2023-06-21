Advertisement

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 21 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023 12:57 CET
Breaking: Swiss president says he will quit government at end of 2023
Swiss President Alain Berset will quit at the end of the year. Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP

Swiss President Alain Berset announced Wednesday that he will quit the government at the end of 2023, in a surprise move after 12 years in government roles.

Berset, 51, who is serving in the country's annually-rotating presidency for a second time, told a press conference in the capital Bern that he had
informed his colleagues on the seven-member Federal Council government he was planning to quit the council "at the end of the year."

More to follow...

