Breaking: Swiss president says he will quit government at end of 2023
Swiss President Alain Berset announced Wednesday that he will quit the government at the end of 2023, in a surprise move after 12 years in government roles.
Berset, 51, who is serving in the country's annually-rotating presidency for a second time, told a press conference in the capital Bern that he had
informed his colleagues on the seven-member Federal Council government he was planning to quit the council "at the end of the year."
More to follow...
