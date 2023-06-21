Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Electricity prices will rise further in 2024

In terms of fixed household expenses, 2024 doesn’t look to be better than this year.

After announcements that health insurance premiums are set to increase again, the news is that electricity prices, which already increased sharply in 2023, will go up too.

The expected increase will be around 12 percent, the Association of Swiss Electric Companies announced on Tuesday.

This means that a typical household of four people will pay 30 cents per kilowatt hour for its electricity, against 27.2 cents this year.

This increase is mainly due to the continuing energy crisis.

And speaking of higher costs...

These are the main financial worries of the Swiss population

Health insurance premiums, and health care costs in general, are the main financial concerns of Switzerland's residents, as shown in a new survey carried out by Tamedia, the country's largest media group.

It found that 52 percent of respondents said health constitutes their biggest expenditure.

Next (12 percent) come energy bills and housing costs.

Switzerland slips in competitiveness rating, but still ranks highly

Switzerland is placed in the third place among 64 countries measured for their global competitiveness, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, published on Tuesday.

Denmark and Ireland are in the first and second place, respectively.

Switzerland dropped to the third position from the second place in 2022 and first place in 2021.

However, the country still ranks highly thanks to its strong performance across all competitiveness factors measured in the survey.

It remains first for government efficiency and infrastructure, but ranks only seventh in business efficiency, the report shows.

Swiss population almost at 9 million

At the end of March 2023, just over 8.8 million people have been living in Switzerland, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office.

This number includes 2.3 million foreign nationals, a category which, in turn, comprises 29,874 Ukrainian refugees registered in Switzerland.

Swiss population is expected to exceed 9 million people still this year, reaching the 10-million mark a few years down the road.

Goodbye spring, hello summer

Today spring gives way to the summer season.

Based on current meteorological forecasts, coming weeks are likely to be very hot and dry, bringing back memories of last year’s extreme, drought-causing heatwave.

Today and the next seven days will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching 31C in some regions.



