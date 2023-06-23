Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swiss rents will rise further due to higher interest rates

Tenants in Switzerland just can’t catch a break.

After the Federal Housing Administration raised reference rates to 1.50 percent from June 3rd, another hike — this time to 1.75 percent — by the Swiss National Bank, will go into effect today.

This means that rents, which were set to increase by 3 percent, will rise even higher, but the exact figure is not yet known.

Government figures confirm gender pay bias

On Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published new data that sheds light on the gap in salaries between men and women in Switzerland.

By comparing the gross income in 2022, the FSO found that women earned 11,500 francs less than men employed in comparable positions.

The difference in income is greatest in higher-level occupations: there, males employed in management positions earned "significantly more" than their female counterparts.

MPs: Old-age pensions should no longer be taxed

In Switzerland, first pillar pensions (AHV / AVS) are considered as income and are taxed.

However, a multi-party parliamentary coalition is seeking to abolish this tax “to lighten the burden” on the elderly.

MPs see this move as an alternative to increasing AHV/AVS pensions, which has been on the table for a long time, but with no results so far.

Shorter waiting times at Zurich international airport

If you are flying into, or transiting through, Zurich airport this summer, expect shorter queues and faster processing time in general.

The average time to go through security check, for instance, has been cut from16:38 minutes in April and 13:23 minutes in May, to 9:57 minutes in June.

Among main reasons for the quicker processing time are the new generation of technical control devices which are more efficient than the older models, as well as more personnel trained to operate them.



