Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Referendum against ‘excessive rents’ could be launched

At its general meeting on Saturday, the Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA) announced it is planning to take the issue of too-high rents to the ballot box.

“We are concerned by the explosion of rents and charges. We are facing a social crisis,” said ASLOCA president Carlo Sommaruga.

The statement was made in view of two hikes in reference rates announced this month — one by the Federal Housing Administration and the other by Swiss National Bank. The rate, which now stands at 1.75 percent, is used to determine rents.

“In the coming years, rents could increase by up to 20 percent,” ASLOCA added.” It is time to stop this spiral.”

Trade union to campaign for higher wages

Switzerland’s largest union, UNIA, is launching a campaign aiming to “impose general increases in wages and purchasing power in order to compensate for the increase in prices,” the union’s 82 delegates decided at their general assembly on Saturday.

They are asking for "minimum wages of 4,500 francs and 5,000 francs [a month]” for skilled employees .

“Employers must fully compensate for the rise in prices and pay wages worthy of the name,” the union said.

The delegates added that UNIA is “very motivated to take the fight for higher wages and better pensions to the streets this fall.”

Switzerland ‘too attractive’ for the foreign mafia

In an interview in the Swiss media on Sunday, head of the federal police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle, conceded that the country is a magnet for organised crime — not only to hide there, but also as a hub for trafficking of drugs, weapons, and even human beings.

Mafia is also responsible for major burglaries and attacks on ATM machines.

To combat this trend, Switzerland must “expel known criminals or ban them them from entering Switzerland in the first place,” della Valle said.

Swiss will spend more for summer holidays than other Europeans

Perhaps because their wages are higher than elsewhere, people in Switzerland are ready to spend more money than their neighbors to go on holiday this summer.

In fact, the Swiss have the highest holiday budget per household — 3,443 francs on average — among the 15 countries studied.

It is nearly twice as much as the amount that other Europeans are ready to spend — 1,885 francs per household.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



