Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

MP: Health insurane premiums should be charged according to income

Everyone in Switzerland, regardless of how much they earn, must pay the same rates for the basic health insurance. The only differences are based on premiums in individual cantons, as well as age.

However, a Green MP has filed a parliamentary motion on Monday, calling for premiums to .be based on a person’s income.

The current system, “where a billionaire pays the same amount as a Migros cashier is absurd,” she said.

Instead, the motion is intended to ensure that the more someone earns, the more they contribute to health insurance.

A similar proposal had been but forth in the parliament before, but nothing came out of it. Opponents have argued that buying an insurance policy can be likened to shopping in a store: prices of goods are the same for everyone, rather than income-based.

Inflation is here to stay, economists predict

Inflation will remain a major concern in Switzerland well into 2024, according to economists polled by the KOF Institute for Economic Research.

The rate is expected to be 1.6 percent — lower than the current 2.2 percent, but still 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous forecast released in March.

On the more positive note, unemployment rate in Switzerland will remain low: 2.1 percent for 2023, and 2.2 percent. in 2024, KOF said

Advertisement

Economiesuisse warns of serious labour shortages



With many companies understaffed due to lack of qualified candidates, the umbrella organisation for Swiss businesses is sounding the alarm concerning the shortage of skilled labour.

If this situation continues, Switzerland will be short of 431,000 workers within a decade, Economiesuisse warned on Monday.

While immigration is part of the solution, it will not be able to fill the growing labour market deficit without additional measures to attract and retain employees, the association said.

READ ALSO: What Swiss employers are doing to recruit hard-to-find staff

Advertisement

Who knew — Zurich is the friendliest town in Europe

It turns out that Switzerland’s largest city was named Europe’s friendliest in a new survey.

This finding is based on criteria such as the crime rate, standard of living, and how happy the local residents are.

The study obviously didn’t include categories such as ‘how easy is it for foreigners to make friends?'

Just last week, Zurich was ranked among the top 10 'most liveable' cities in the world.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]