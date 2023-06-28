Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Zurich officials urged to keep better tabs on rents in the city

In view of a recent study showing that many tenants pay rents that are too high, Zurich municipal councillors Lisa Diggelmann and Pascal Lamprecht submitted, along with 30 co-signatories, a petition urging authorities to control the hikes.

Diggelmann estimates that some landlords have overcharged their Zurich tenants by about 370 francs each month.

She added that a control mechanism is sorely needed at the municipal level, “since the high rents are an acute issue, especially in Zurich,.”



READ ALSO: Zurich hit by affordable housing shortage amid record-high immigration

Pension reform opponents ready to launch a referendum

After having gathered 140,000 signatures (only 50,000 are needed for a referendum), left-wing parties and trade unions are ready to bring the controversial issue to the ballot box.

They are against the reform of occupational pensions, which was approved by the parliament during the spring session.

The reason for the referendum is to challenge the proposed measure which, opponents claim, would lower the second-pillar pensions by about 3,240 francs per year.

Occupational pensions are intended to supplement the first-pillar pensions (AHV / AVS), allowing recipients to have enough money after their retirement.

However, these pensions have been under financial pressure due to rising life expectancy in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Swiss universities slip in international ranking — except one

Switzerland’s educational institutions usually score high in global comparisons.

However, according to the QS World University Ranking of nearly 1,500 universities, Swiss ones have dropped slightly in the ranking.

The only exception is the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH); not only is it still the best university in continental Europe, but it actually moved up two ranks in a global comparison — from the ninth place last year to the seventh now.

READ ALSO: Why ETH Zurich has been ranked the ‘best university in continental Europe’

Advertisement

Ahead this week:

There is still no word about whether the Geneva airport employees, including security agents and baggage handlers, will go on strike tomorrow.

They have been threatening to do so, bringing air traffic at Switzerland's second-largest airport to a standstill, if management doesn’t reverse their decision to eliminate employee bonuses, and doesn't demote workers based on their behaviour, as it proposed.

READ ALSO: Geneva airport workers threaten end of June strike action

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]