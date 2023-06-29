Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Switzerland to take on orange hues today



If you notice that your environment is not its usual colour today, the dust cloud from Sahara is not to blame for this phenomenon, as was the case last year.

Instead, parts of the country will be ‘invaded’ by particles from forest fires in the Canadian province of Quebec.

After crossing the Atlantic and reaching the west coast of Europe earlier this week, the particles are expected to come to Switzerland today.

However, they will not be as concentrated as they were in New York earlier in June, reaching Switzerland “in a more attenuated form,” according to MeteoSwiss weather service.

In addition, thunderstorms expected from Thursday will “wash out" the aerosols, reducing their concentration in the atmosphere.

Geneva pays record-high sum to neighbouring France

Geneva's payout for 2022 to French regions of Haute-Savoie and Ain amounts to 352 million francs — the highest ever.

This is a financial compensation (CFG), culled from the taxes that the canton has been collecting from French cross-border workers.

Aimed at avoiding double taxation, the CFG authorises Geneva to deduct withholding tax from cross-border workers' salaries. While most of this money remains in Switzerland, a portion goes back to France for the public charges incurred by cross-border workers in their French municipalities.

The funds are intended for infrastructure projects of regional importance, in particular those managing mobility on both sides of the border.

Federal court supports liberal assisted suicide practice

In a landmark decision handed down on Wednesday, Switzerland’s highest court ruled that the mentally ill are eligible for assisted suicide, even if there is no psychiatric report to justify the need.

The ruling was handed down after a Swiss doctor was prosecuted for helping a mentally ill patient die in 2021.

With its judgment, federal judges upheld Switzerland’s liberal law, as well as confirmed that a report from a psychiatrist will not required to help mentally ill people commit suicide.



READ ALSO: What are Switzerland's new assisted suicide rules?

.swiss domain names to be available to private individuals

When the .swiss domain name was launched in 2016, it was reserved for companies, public authorities, as well as Swiss associations and foundations.

Most other people in Switzerland used the ‘.ch’ domain.

However, from the first half of 2024, private individuals will also be able to acquire a .swiss domain name, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The only requirement is that they are Swiss or domiciled in Switzerland.

Switzerland expands its list of sanctions against Russia

On Wednesday, Switzerland has adopted the EU’s sanctions on additional 71 Russian individuals and 33 entities.

"These include individuals, companies and organisations that support the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Also sanctioned are members of the Russian armed forces, leading representatives of state-controlled Russian media, and members of the Wagner Group," the government said.

Any assets that the sanctioned individuals and entities may have in Switzerland "must be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs,” the Federal Council added. “The individuals concerned will also be prohibited from entering or transiting Switzerland. »

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]




